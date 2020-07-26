Post Kanye West’s Public Meltdown, Larsa Pippen & Kardashians Unfollow Each Other

Kanye West has been creating a storm on social media ever since he announced his entry in the 2020 presidential race. But things went to another level after his public meltdown. On Tuesday, Kanye West took to Twitter and posted a series of tweets in which he slammed his wife Kim Kardashian and her mother Kris Jenner.

He also talked about how he wants to divorce Kim and there was so much more. However, soon after posting the tweets, he deleted each one of them. After all of this, it came into the attention of many that Larsa Pippen has deleted Kardashians.

Larsa Pippen who is known as Kardashians’ close friend unfollowed Kanye West’s wife Kim Kardashian and even Kardashians including Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian unfollowed her.

But according to a source close to Kardashians quoted by Daily Mail, Kim Kardashian “has never followed Larsa Pippen” on the social media platform. “Kim doesn’t follow all of her friends,” the source added.

It has also been learnt that the only Kardashian member Larsa Pippen still follows is Rob Kardashian (whose account is managed by Kris Jenner).

Larsa Pippen recently took to Twitter and posted a couple of tweets in which she talked about the noise about her unfollowing Kardashians.

“I Woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media.I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life.” she tweeted.

In another tweet, she said, “Praying that everybody finds peace in their own lives and focus on what brings THEM happiness.”

Just a couple of days back, Larsa Pippen had also shared a picture on Instagram which she captioned as, “Drama free zone ❤️”