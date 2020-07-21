Portia de Rossi reveals shocking reason why she, Ellen weren’t in the press

Portia de Rossi previously shared the surprising reason why she and Ellen DeGeneres aren’t in the press.

Before all the divorce rumors made headlines, Portia de Rossi spoke with Out magazine. In 2013, she and DeGeneres have only been married for five years.

Portia de Rossi gushes over her happy marriage to Ellen DeGeneres

Back then, de Rossi and DeGeneres didn’t make headlines due to their alleged divorce and cheating scandal.

“We’ve settled into happily married life. We really support each other in whatever we’re doing and we’re incredibly happy, which is why you don’t see us in the press so much. There’s no drama to report,” de Rossi said.

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi divorce rumors

Shortly after de Rossi’s interview was published, the rumors about her and DeGeneres divorcing started to circulate. The comedian felt the need to address the speculations during one episode of The Ellen Show.

“The other day I was at the hair salon getting these extensions put in. There were tabloids all over the hair salon… and on one of them, Portia and I were in the top right-hand corner. And I thought, ‘Oh that’s so sweet, they’re honoring us.’ But then I read the headline underneath. And it said, ‘Ellen and Portia Marriage Crumbles.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, what happened? They seemed so happy.’ And then I was like, ‘Wait, I’m Ellen.’ And I should know if that was happening,” DeGeneres said.

The comedian denies the divorce allegations

The funny woman then said that the rumors are ridiculous because there’s not an ounce of truth to it.

“I’m very happily married. In fact, the only thing we ever argue about is who loves who more. That is all. It really is true. And we argue if we’d let a kangaroo carry us around in its pouch for a year. I would. She wouldn’t. She’ll change her mind. Who wouldn’t want to be in the pouch of a kangaroo for a year? Hopping around. And she’s like ‘no’ but anyway,” she said.

The actress’s eating disorder and addiction

Portia de Rossi and DeGeneres’ marriage is just like everyone else’s. The couple previously had to deal with de Rossi’s eating disorder and addiction. But the comedian stayed by her wife’s side throughout her ordeal.

While speaking with Oprah Winfrey, DeGeneres said that there was a time when de Rossi hated herself.

“I mean, she absolutely hated herself. I don’t know, I look at her and I just think, ‘How did you ever – I mean, how did you not know how amazing you were?’ It’s heartbreaking,” she said.

Portia de Rossi and DeGeneres will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary on August 16.