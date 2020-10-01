‘The Crown” creator Peter Morgan exposed similarities between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana

“The Crown” is set to hit Netflix next month with its much-awaited season four.

Premiering on November 15, the award-winning historical drama series will welcome two iconic characters in the royal family and British government.

First look at the fourth series of @TheCrownNetflix. November 15 on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/6isgwL7N61 — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) September 29, 2020

Set in the late ’70s and early ’80s, the upcoming season will delve into the life of then-Lady Diana Spencer, played by Emma Corrin, and her controversial relationship with Prince Charles, as she joins the monarchy as Princess of Wales.

Another interesting character is Britain’s first female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, who was dubbed as “The Iron Lady.”

In his interview with Vanity Fair, the hit series’ creator Peter Morgan, spoke about the struggles of Princess Diana and her highly publicized marital drama with the heir to the throne.

“I think she may have loved other people towards the end of it, but I think her number one choice would have been to make that marriage work.”

He was then asked about his thoughts regarding the current royal headlines involving Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, and her difficulty adjusting to the royal family.

“When you see a beautiful young princess struggling to find love and acceptance within the family, the parallels are obvious, and the parallels write themselves,” he mentioned.

The Golden Globe winner also mentioned how the former “Suits” actress struggled “connecting” with the members of the monarchy, and at the same time with the public.

Morgan continued and pointed out that the Duchess of Sussex’s exile from the royal family reminds him of how the Princess of Wales decided to leave the monarchy, followed by her infamous divorce with Prince Charles.

“Diana struggled to fit in with the institution in a way that it’s impossible not to see the parallels with Meghan Markle and Harry. So the story feels both incredibly vivid historically, but also it really shines a lot of lights on where we are now.”

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped the bombshell news of stepping down as senior members of the Firm.

Following this, the couple were stripped of their HRH titles as they vowed to be financially independent.

With their decision to “carve out a progressive new role,” the most sought after couple found their independence in the U.S.