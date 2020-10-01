‘The Crown” creator Peter Morgan exposed similarities between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana

“The Crown” is set to hit Netflix next month with its much-awaited season four.

Premiering on November 15, the award-winning historical drama series will welcome two iconic characters in the royal family and British government.

Set in the late ’70s and early ’80s, the upcoming season will delve into the life of then-Lady Diana Spencer, played by Emma Corrin, and her controversial relationship with Prince Charles, as she joins the monarchy as Princess of Wales.

Another interesting character is Britain’s first female prime minister, Margaret Thatcher, who was dubbed as “The Iron Lady.”

In his interview with Vanity Fair, the hit series’ creator Peter Morgan, spoke about the struggles of Princess Diana and her highly publicized marital drama with the heir to the throne.

“I think she may have loved other people towards the end of it, but I think her number one choice would have been to make that marriage work.”

He was then asked about his thoughts regarding the current royal headlines involving Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, and her difficulty adjusting to the royal family.

“When you see a beautiful young princess struggling to find love and acceptance within the family, the parallels are obvious, and the parallels write themselves,” he mentioned.

The Golden Globe winner also mentioned how the former “Suits” actress struggled “connecting” with the members of the monarchy, and at the same time with the public.

Morgan continued and pointed out that the Duchess of Sussex’s exile from the royal family reminds him of how the Princess of Wales decided to leave the monarchy, followed by her infamous divorce with Prince Charles.

View this post on Instagram

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

“Diana struggled to fit in with the institution in a way that it’s impossible not to see the parallels with Meghan Markle and Harry. So the story feels both incredibly vivid historically, but also it really shines a lot of lights on where we are now.”

Earlier this year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped the bombshell news of stepping down as senior members of the Firm.

Following this, the couple were stripped of their HRH titles as they vowed to be financially independent.

With their decision to “carve out a progressive new role,” the most sought after couple found their independence in the U.S.

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Chris Pratt Not Choosing Between Work And New Baby

Alex Jane

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin to have a child soon? This is when fans can expect baby Bieber’s arrival

Alex Jane

Denise Richards Leaving ‘RHOBH’ Over Marriage Problems

Alex Jane
profile pic url

@womenzmag

140 Followers
Follow
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign