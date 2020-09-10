Paris Hilton Opens Up On Britney Spears’ Conservatorship: “Just Don’t Think That’s Fair”

Pop sensation and icon Britney Spears’ conservatorship has been a topic of discussion for a couple of months now. As the trials continue, the singer is getting support from all her fans and also friends from the industry. The most recent to have Britney’s back is another icon, Paris Hilton. Paris has detailed what she feels about her friend being under the law for years and more. Read on.

Paris Hilton has made some big revelations most recently as she graced the popular chat show Andy Cohen Live. Shedding light on Spears’ conservatorship, Paris said that no one deserves to stay controlled. Looking back at her past, Paris expressed that she relates to what the Baby One More Time singer must be going through.

“I saw her (Britney Spears) this summer. We’ve had dinners, I saw her in Malibu. I just love her so much. I feel like if you are an adult, you should be able to live your life and not be controlled. I think that maybe stems from me being controlled so much so I can understand how that would feel and I can’t imagine right now if that was still happening to me.

After just working your whole life and working so hard, she’s this icon, and I just feel like she has no control of her life whatsoever, and I just don’t think that’s fair.”

Andy Cohen further asked Paris Hilton if she talks to her friend Britney Spears about the conservatorship that she is in right now. To which Paris said that she never likes to bring up those negative things. Hilton said that Britney is an adorable and positive girl and they discuss happy things only.

For the unaware, Britney Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008. The singer had a public breakdown back then when the court ordered her the same and make father Jamie Spears her legal guardian.