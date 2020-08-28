Paris Hilton Wants To Have Twins & Her Reason Is As Adorable As Her Wish

Paris Hilton is a busy bee. The American socialite has been in the news recently for her new merchandise line, her boyfriend as well as her upcoming YouTube documentary, ‘This Is Paris.’

But what has caught our eyes today is none of those mentioned above things that the model-singer is busy with. According to reports, Paris is planning to become a parent. So is Paris Hilton pregnant?

According to a report in US Weekly, Paris has plans to have children soon but is not pregnant. A source told the publication, “Paris is not pregnant yet, but is definitely trying. She has matured a lot and really wants to settle down and start a family.”

During an interview with Britain’s Sunday Times, Paris Hilton revealed that she has inspired to take some concrete steps in making her dream a reality. She said that she was inspired by Kim Kardashian to freeze her eggs as part of her own personal fertility plan.

Paris further added that she would love to have twins. Yup, that right. The model wants to have a baby girl and boy at the same time. She said, “I’m obsessed with dressing them up. I want twins, because then you get (a girl and a boy) at once.”

The socialite regularly posts picture and videos with her nieces on Instagram. Paris Hilton currently has three nieces. Her younger sister Nicholai has two daughters, Lily-Grace and Teddy, and her brother Barron has one, Milou.

Talking about her boyfriend, Paris and beau Carter Reum are ‘very serious’ about each other. The couple has been dating since April 2019 but kept their relationship private until April of this year.

