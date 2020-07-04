Paris Hilton Typifies a Celebrity Culture That Should Be Canceled!

It was only a matter of time before the order to wear face coverings in public became a “thing” for celebrities. Step forward, Paris Hilton.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti issued an order requiring citizens to wear face coverings in public and near other people. I doubt this is quite what he had in mind.

While out to dinner this week with her boyfriend at the trendy Italian restaurant Madeo, Paris Hilton once again confirmed why she is on everyone’s top five ridiculous celebrities list.

Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!



They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!

https://t.co/UxZRwxxKL9 — U.S. Surgeon General (@Surgeon_General) February 29, 2020

Paris Hilton And Her Ridiculous Rhinestone Mask Should Be Canceled!

We’ve heard a lot recently about “canceling” certain celebrities. I propose that social justice warriors do us all a favor and cancel Paris Hilton.

A mesh face mask encrusted with rhinestones? Seriously?

Not only does Paris Hilton’s mask defeat the purpose, but she was photographed blatantly ignoring social distancing rules to hug a friend.

The cringeworthy socialite claims she’s been quarantining with beau Carter Reum and is enjoying some rare time away from the rigors of traveling to parties and promotional events:

We both are business people, so we do our work during the day, and then at night we cook together and watch movies and play with the puppy. It’s just been an amazing time to be together, and I’m really enjoying it. I’m used to being on a plane and traveling over 250 days of the year, so I’ve never in my life since I was a kid, had this much time off.

Much like Paris Hilton herself https://t.co/Ps2cHCFDrw — Cui Bono (@lapuntadelfin) July 2, 2020

Diamante Masks Aside, Paris Hilton Is One Of Many Celebs And Brands Cashing In On The Pandemic

For those who don’t know, Paris Hilton already has access to thousands of fit-for-purpose face coverings.

She’s one of several celebrities and brands cashing in on the requirements for face masks in certain parts of the United States and Europe.

Hilton’s masks come complete with what is described as her “iconic” slogans.

These include “loves it,” “that’s hot,” and “sliving.” The first two are absolute genius and embody the uniqueness of everything Paris Hilton does.

#Sarcasm, in case you missed it.

Face Masks Are Big Business In Today’s Pandemic World

Despite medical professionals, including the U.S. Surgeon General, telling us all a few months ago to stop buying masks due to their ineffectiveness in preventing infection, it seems times have changed.

And where there’s demand, there’s money to be made.

Sports giants Adidas and Under Armour have gotten in on the act, while more trendy brands such as Aeibe, Edeline Lee, Boden, and Henri Lloyd are all cashing in.

There’s even face masks designed for men with beards!

How practical these face coverings are in preventing the spread of the virus is questionable, especially considering the mixed messaging we’ve received from officials over the past few months.

One thing is for sure: big brands and celebrities have identified the latest “must-have” fad, and are scrambling to part their followers from their hard-earned dollars.