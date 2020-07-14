Orlando Bloom Ends ‘Flirt Fest’ With Selena Gomez?

Did Orlando Bloom end his “flirt fest” with Selena Gomez so he could be more “serious” with Katy Perry? A tabloid is claiming he is. According to the National Enquirer, Selena Gomez has told Orlando Bloom to “lose her number.”

The tabloid claims the actor has been infatuated with the singer since he was spotted getting “hot and heavy” with Gomez back in 2016. This was around the same time he began dating Katy Perry before the two split up in 2018 but have since reunited and are expecting a baby together. However, a dubious source tells the magazine, Bloom’s fling with Gomez has remained a “sore point” for Perry.

“Katy was never comfortable with his friendship with Selena, but it was Orlando who cut the cord without any prodding,” the supposed source says. The so-called insider continues, “Orlando’s a different person from the shameless flirt he was before got Katy pregnant, and he wanted to make this gesture because he wanted to show her he’s fully committed to their relationship.”

So first, the paper alleges Gomez told Bloom to “lose her number” but then it switches gears and asserts Bloom is the one putting an end to his so-called fling with the singer. Which was the truth? None of it, of course. yet the unnamed tipster goes on to say that Bloom is now “ignoring” Gomez’s text messages after “politely explaining to her that it’s inappropriate for them to communicate, even as friends.”

Not only was all over the place, but it was also a narrative we’ve already corrected, Gossip Cop busted In Touch, the Enquirer’s sister publication, for alleging Perry and Bloom were “fighting’ over his secret communication with Gomez. The outlet claimed Perry “put the brakes” on her wedding to Bloom amid discovering a “string of messages between Orlando and Selena.”

Just like this most recent recycled article. Also, there is no evidence to support the paper’s recent claim. Additionally, this wouldn’t be the first time the Enquirer stretched the truth about Perry and Bloom. Last March, we busted the outlet for claiming Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were having a shotgun wedding. The tabloid’s story wasn’t true.

Two months ago, we busted OK!, another publication underneath the same company as the Enquirer, for purporting Perry called off her wedding to Bloom. The outlet maintained the singer was pumping the brakes on her nuptials to Bloom due to alleged woes and Perry’s hesitation to marry again.

This wasn’t the reason why Bloom and Perry are halting their wedding plans. The couple has postponed their plans due to the current coronavirus epidemic. They still plan to get married when the world returns to normal.