Barack Obama slaps Michelle Obama with divorce papers after having ‘marriage of convenience’

Barack Obama, allegedly, filed for divorce from Michelle Obama last year.

According to Globe, the Obamas have long been having problems in their marriage. And after staying in their marriage for convenience, Barack Obama finally decided that it’s time for them to go to their separate ways.

A source told the tabloid that the Obamas have been bickering nonstop. The former POTUS, allegedly, dislikes the fact that his wife spends too much money. And Michelle, on the other hand, dislikes her husband’s wandering eye.

As such, they both, allegedly, decided that it’s best if they just go their separate ways.

The insider also claimed that Michelle wasn’t surprised when Barack handed her the divorce papers. After all, she has also been working with her lawyers to file for divorce from Barack.

“Michelle had divorce papers drawn up by her lawyers, and the word is Barack has taken things a step further by serving Michelle with papers of his own,” the source said.

The insider also claimed that the ex-FLOTUS was ready to expose her husband’s infidelity.

“She has a network of spies keeping their eyes on Barack, and she’s kept notes about his infidelity. If Barack and his lawyers try to hold back his millions, Michelle will reveal his affairs with a string of famous women – and she’s been calling them to say she intends to name names! You can imagine the problems that could cause,” the source snitched.

However, Gossip Cop debunked the tabloid’s claims by saying that Barack Obama hasn’t been unfaithful to his wife. And he didn’t also slap Michelle with divorce papers.

Globe published their dubious story about the Obamas after seeing Michelle out in public without her wedding ring. But the rumor-debunking site said that Michelle didn’t wear her ring because she was working out.

Gossip Cop also said that Barack didn’t wear his wedding ring last year because he usually takes it off before his speaking engagements and meets and greets.

“One year after the story was published, it’s even more clear that it was total nonsense from the very start. Barack Obama and Michelle continue to be happily married, despite this tabloid’s efforts to incite drama where there’s obviously none,” Gossip Cop stressed.