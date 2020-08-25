Former WWE Diva Nikki Bella Is Moving AWAY From Sister Brie Bella!

Former WWE diva Nikki Bella has been the newsmaker in the past due to the birth of the first child. Her sister Brie Bella, has been a support system all the way through, right from her wrestling career to pregnancy. But guess what? The Bella twins are separating and here’s why we say so.

Nikki is enjoying a time of her life with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev. But now it is learnt that the Total Bellas star is all set for another major change in her life, post-pregnancy. The change is, Nikki and Artem are moving out of their luxurious Arizona home. Yes, you read that right. She is shifting from the property, which she designed from the scrap.

As per the report in popculture.com, Nikki Bella has put her house for the sale. Gregory Corbett, a broker for eXp Realty in Arizona, has listed the price of $1,995,000 for Bella’s dream home. Unfortunately, she’ll be moving away from her neighbour, who is none other her sister Brie.

The listing for the home reads, “This gorgeous home features soaring ceilings with wood beams, Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances, luxurious private master suite & large walk-in closet. Open great room [with] high ceilings, 3 fireplaces, and lots of natural lighting.

Upstairs is a flex space with [a] large bonus room, balcony, two ensuite bedrooms and a custom wine/sitting room that [will] be the envy of all your friends and family.”

Well, the price of $1.9 million isn’t a bad deal and we hope Nikki Bella gets her new paradise very soon!