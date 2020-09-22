Nicole Poturalski’s Sultry Poses Will Make You Fall For Her, We Don’t Blame Brad Pitt Anymore!

Brad Pitt has found love again. Despite reconciliation rumours with Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston, the actor has clearly moved on. He’s currently dating German model Nicole Poturalski. The couple was first spotted kissing before boarding a private jet. They enjoyed a vacation at the South Of France.

While Brad enjoys a massive fan base, Nicole is no less. The diva is regularly active on social media and teases fans with her glamorous looks. Time and again, she has been compared with Angelina Jolie and the uncanny resemblance. However, one cannot deny that Poturalski has a charm of her own.

Ever since the Brad Pitt link-up rumours have been rife, Nicole Poturalski has been grabbing all the eyeballs. Each and every post of her is a tabloid material in its own. Well, you can’t blame us for it given the glamorous avatars she pulls off every single time.

In a recent post, Nicole Poturalski dons a yet new chic avatar. She could be seen wearing a collar neck crop top. Brad Pitt’s girlfriend pairs it up with flared printed pants. Her toned abs are quite visible in the pictures and fans are left drooling.

Nicole left her wavy hair open and went for a messy look. Her infectious smile dominated the entire frame yet again. What we love the most are her sans makeup looks, which are so inspirational! Well, you can’t blame Brad Pitt if he fell for this candidness.

Check out Poturalski’s look below:

Meanwhile, many wouldn’t know but Nicole Poturalski is actually married. Her husband Roland Mary is a restaurant owner. They are also blessed with a 7-year old son. And it was Roland’s restaurant where Nicole and Brad Pitt met for the first time.

Roland Mary is barely affected by Nicole’s relationship with Brad. “He has been married several times and has five children. He is not interested in negativity or jealous,” a source close to Dailymail had previously revealed.