Nicole Kidman Split With Keith Urban After Trip To Australia?

Last year, a tabloid claimed Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split up after a “tense” trip to Australia. Since the couple are still very much together, it’s evident the outlet that made this phony claim had no idea what it was talking about.

Around this time last year, Life & Style purported Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s marriage was in crisis. The story came out a month after they celebrated their anniversary. A supposed source told the publication, “Their marriage is like a roller-coaster. People would be shocked at the dysfunction – their marriage has gotten weird at times. Now it seems like the end is finally near.”

At the time, the couple had flown to Sydney with their two daughters but the supposed insider claimed the pair had a huge blow-up when Urban returned to the United States. “Nicole accused him of rushing home to be around his young musician friends – specifically the female ones,” the so-called insider added.

The unnamed further contended that jealously was a major issue between the spouses because Kidman feared her husband would “leave her for someone younger” and Urban “hated how chummy she was with her male co-stars.”

The sketchy source asserted that this led the two to have lived “separate lives” because of the “lack of communication” and “trust issues.” “Nicole and Keith have had trial separations before, but nothing ever changes once they’re back together. As the years go by, it becomes more of a struggle to stay together. They just might not be able to do it anymore,” the dubious insider stated.

As we stated, Kidman and Urban are still together, which makes this story completely untrue. Also, at the time, the reason Urban returned from their trip ahead of his wife was to close out the Faster Horses Festival in Michigan. Additionally, Gossip Cop also checked with Kidman’s spokesperson who confirmed the story was fabricated. This wasn’t our first rodeo with correcting the tabloids for being wrong about the couple’s marriage.

Earlier this year, we debunked the tabloid, New Idea, for claiming Urban and Kidman skipped the Oscars because of their marital problems. The outlet purported the couple avoided attending the annual awards ceremony because of Kidman’s disdain for Hollywood and the couple’s “marital issues.” That wasn’t why the two weren’t at the awards ceremony. Kidman and Urban were at home with their children were they watched the ceremony.

Last April, we busted OK!, for alleging Kidman and Urban were faking a happy marriage. The magazine alleged the spouses were not getting along with each other but acted like things were fine “for the cameras.” This was also another phony tale that contended the two were unhappy in their marriage.