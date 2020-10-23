Nicole Kidman reveals how she straddled a career slump by the horns

Oscar harboring star Nicole Kidman, known all around Hollywood for her powerful delivery, mesmerizing visuals and mind boggling talent, once struggled to find ‘good’ work in the field.

During Kidman’s interview with Who magazine the actress reminisced upon that tumultuous journey and was even quoted saying, “I went through a huge period of time when I didn’t have good choices.”

“So many actors don’t have choices, and to even have a choice is an extraordinary opportunity. As an actor, you’re always at the mercy of others, directors especially, and sometimes it can be frustrating.” Especially when a star feels “the need to create something from the ground up.”

There came a point where “I went through a huge period of time when I didn’t have good choices,” and it was only due to those times that Kidman gathered the courage to take life by the horns and learn to “control [her] fate” on her own accord. 

