Nicole Kidman Makes ‘Surprise Move’ Back To Australia?

Is Nicole Kidman officially relocating to Australia? A tabloid reports the actress is leaving the States and returning to her native land.

Nicole Kidman Returns To Australia

“Nicole’s Big Aussie Move!” reads the headline in the recent article by New Idea. According to the magazine, Nicole Kidman is leaving “Tinseltown” behind and officially returning to the land down under with a surprise move.

The tabloid states the actress, who is currently filming the mini-series, Nine Perfect Strangers, was photographed saying goodbye to her husband, Keith Urban at an airport in Sydney, Australia before she set off to Byron Bay.

The outlet continues that while the other castmates in the film, including Melissa McCarthy, are staying at their “star-studded” beach town during the production of the series, Kidman flying back and forth between Sydney and Byron Bay to spend time with her husband and two daughters, Faith, and Sunday.

Nicole Isn’t Returning To The Land Down Under

Gossip Cop has already corrected the narrative that Kidman is moving to Australia. The same tabloid alleged a few weeks ago that the actress was joined by her husband because he was trying to save their failing marriage.

Gossip Cop corrected the story at the time and now, the outlet is clsaiming the actress has permanently moved to her homeland. Weirdly, the story makes no mention of Kidman and Urban’s supposed marriage problems. Also, it has been confirmed that Kidman is just shooting the upcoming show which is based on the novel by Liane Moriarty. The actress isn’t living in Australia permanently.

Plus, the magazine has been wrong about Kidman’s relationship with her husband as well. Earlier this year, New Idea purported Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban had an explosive fight while on the set on her new movie.

The outlet claimed Urban was jealous of Kidman’s relationship with Alexander Skarsgard and had a hard time trusting his wife. This allegedly led to a huge blowup on the set of Kidman’s upcoming film, The Prom.

Before that, the same tabloid asserted Kidman and Urban skipped the Oscars because of marital problems. The phony report insisted the couple didn’t attend the annual awards ceremony because of their issues and Kidman’s disdain for Hollywood.

Gossip Cop corrected the narrative by explaining Kidman and Urban were simply home watching the ceremony with their daughters.