Nicole Kidman dreamed of doing the role played by Julia Roberts in ‘Notting Hill’

Actress Nicole Kidman made a surprising revelation about the former co-star, saying she wanted to do the role that Julia Roberts played in ‘Notting Hill’.

Nicole,  in a conversation with   Marie Claire,   revealed: “I really wanted the role that Julia Roberts played in Notting Hill.”  She added,  “Yeah, I did. But I wasn’t well known enough, and I wasn’t talented enough.”

Julia Roberts and Nicole Kidman appeared together in the 2015 movie ‘Secret in Their Eyes’, but long before they were co-stars as the Australian beauty missed out on a role to the ‘Pretty Woman’ actress for a surprising reason.

The actress revealed that she desperately wanted a role in the 1999 movie ‘Notting Hill’ but felt she lacked experience and talent.

On the other hand,  Julia was not initially interested in doing the role of actress Anna Scott as she considered it ‘boring’ and ‘tedious’. But she finally did it and received massive praise for her stellar performance in the movie.

