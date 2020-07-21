Nicki Minaj Announces Pregnancy with Baby Bump Photos

Rapper Nicki Minaj posted pictures of her pregnant belly on Monday to reveal that she is expecting her first child with husband Kenneth Petty, whom she married last October. Minaj made the announcement with a series of glamorous maternity photos showing off her baby bump on Instagram on July 20.

In the first photo that she captioned “Preggers”, Nicki is all smiles, cradling her baby bump with both hands while sporting a bedazzled bikini and matching stiletto heels.

In another photo, a blue-haired Minaj is seen standing, cradling her bump.

“Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes,” Minaj captioned a third photo where she is sitting on a pink couch.

In the fourth photo, Minaj is draped in white fabric and a silvery head piece. “And finally, the #VirginMary,” she captioned the photo shot by famed photographer David LaChappelle.

The announcement comes 10 months after Minaj, 37, sent fans into a frenzy when she stepped out of the spotlight to focus on family. “I’ve my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me… Love you for LIFE,” she wrote on Twitter.

In May, the singer sparked pregnancy rumours when she admitted that she’d been experiencing common symptoms — including food cravings, nausea and “peeing non stop”, reported people.com. When fans asked if she would share photos of her baby bump, she said, “Yea in a couple of months. The world ain’t ready yet.”