Apparently, Miranda Lambert Was Supposed To Get Married Four Times

Miranda Lambert’s personal life has been targeted by the tabloids for quite some time. From unreliable stories that she wed former boyfriends, to even rumors she was causing issues between Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, it’s been a never-ending saga.

Miranda Lambert: The Pregnant Bride?

In August 2018, Gossip Cop exposed the magazine, Life & Style for asserting Lambert was pregnant and getting married. Earlier that year, the country star dated the front-man from the band Turnpike Troubadours, Evan Felker. An unnamed source spilled to the outlet that Lambert was expecting a baby with Felker and the two had been “living like husband and wife.”

The phony insider snitched to the tabloid that after Felker’s divorce became finalized, he and Lambert “were rushing to plan a wedding. They’re attempting to fast-track a ceremony and celebration and hope to get married as soon as Christmas or New Year’s Eve.” However, the tabloid’s timing of the false piece was poorly timed. Lambert has just announced that she was a single woman, which would make the outlet’s entire premise false.

Miranda And Evan Still Secretly Wed?

Unfortunately, the tabloids didn’t get the hint that at the time Lambert and Felker broke up. A few days later, OK! alleged Lambert secretly wed Felker. The tabloid claimed during the summer of that year that the two married in secret at Lambert’s Tennesse estate, and the reason why the nuptials happened was due to Lambert allegedly being pregnant.

A supposed source told the publication Felker rushed his divorce from estranged wife, Staci, “because he and Lambert had “time-sensitive plans — like getting married and starting a family.” Since we had already corrected the narrative that the singer was marrying Felker and it was confirmed the two had split, it wasn’t hard for Gossip Cop to bust this phony tale.

Miranda Backed Out Of Marrying Anderson East?

The year before these stories came out, Gossip Cop busted In Touch for alleging Lambert called off her wedding to Anderson East. The country singer began dating R&B artist in December 2015. After the magazine alleged Lambert was rushing to marry before her ex-husband, Blake Shelton, it then purported Lambert and East decided to slow things down.

A dubious insider told the magazine Lambert was scared of getting married again because the “scars” from her first marriage hadn’t “healed” even though she remained committed to East. At the time, East and Lambert were very much together, but the two never had plans to marry. Additionally, Lambert and East broke up in 2018 before she started a relationship with Felker.

Miranda Lambert And Blake Shelton’s Race To The Altar

And in regards to Lambert “rushing to beat” her former spouse to the altar, that was also completely fabricated. Lambert didn’t remarry again until 2019 to her current spouse, Brendan McLoughlin.

Lambert has never been in a rush to outdo her former spouse and took her time before she did marry again. Shelton, whom she wed in 2011, is still in a relationship with Stefani, and the two haven’t married yet, despite the tabloids’ attempt to persist the couple has also “secretly ” tied the knot.