Miranda Lambert Saved Marriage With Pregnancy?

Miranda Lambert’s marriage to Brendan McLoughlin seems to be a hot topic for the tabloids, as rumors continue to swirl that the two have marital problems. Last summer, a publication claimed Lambert saved her marriage to McLoughlin with a pregnancy.

One year ago, the National Enquirer ran the headline “Miranda’s Baby-Weight Blues!” for its bogus story. The insensitive and demeaning piece asserted Lambert was pregnant because she appeared to look “heftier” and “bloated.”

From there, the paper’s accompanying article quoted an unnamed source who claimed, “Miranda has been talking about wanting a baby in the worst way. She feels that it might be just what they need to rekindle their romance!”

At the time, the tabloid alleged Lambert’s marriage to the NYPD officer was “shaky” and suggested McLoughlin was “partying with a bevy of babes in Manhattan.” The outlet’s story further contended that when Lambert returned from a vacation in Lake Tahoe, she gained a considerable amount of weight.

The unnamed tipster added, “Everybody thinks that some of the weight must belong to the baby she’s always talking about. She was talking about babies right after they got back from their vacation — and that’s when she started piling on the pounds!”

There were so many things wrong with this story, Gossip Cop didn’t know where to begin. First, to insult someone by calling them ‘hefty” and “bloated” but then trying to attribute it to pregnancy is just vindictive and poor journalism.

Second, Gossip Cop had already corrected the narrative that Lambert’s marriage to McLoughlin was in any trouble several times. Additionally, as we stated, Lambert wasn’t pregnant, and to assume she purposely got pregnant to save her marriage is ridiculous and absurd. Exactly one year later and it’s apparent that the country star was never pregnant.

The Enquirer continues to be an trustworthy source when it comes to Miranda Lambert or her marriage. In July, we busted the paper for claiming Lambert’s marriage was “on the rocks.” The outlet claimed the issue this time was McLoughlin’s family, who felt like “his whole life was turned upside down” after marrying the country singer.

Two years ago, we dismissed another phony article from the unreliable paper that claimed Lambert was receiving late-night phone calls from her ex-husband, Blake Shelton. The paper purported the former pair were secretly in contact with each other and Shelton was “offering support” to Lambert who had just ended her relationship with Anderson East at the time.