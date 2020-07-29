Millie Bobby Brown Stuns In A Drop-Dead Gorgeous Avatar & We Can’t Keep Our Eyes Off Her!

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown has been quite active on social media. Her content is binge-worthy and entertains us every now and then. It was days before when the actress grooved to Adele’s Send My Love (To Your Lover). She’s back again with a sight to behold.

As a part of a Women Empowerment campaign, several female celebrities have been posting a picture in black and white. That’s not it, they tag some of their favourite women to continue the trend. Starting from Jennifer Aniston to Victoria Beckham – a lot of powerful women have been promoting the subject. Amidst others is our 16-year-old Millie.

Millie Bobby Brown shared a stunning black and white photo. She wore a white blouse that had sheer texture with shimmery details across the neck and the hands. The beauty paired it up with white hogh waisted bottoms. She complimented her look with long earrings.

It was Millie Bobby Brown’s adorable expression in the picture that fans couldn’t get over. The Stranger Things actress showcased her goofy side yet again and made fans cheer for her once more.

“challenge accepted @pixielott and I nominate this amazing woman… @mariahcarey #womenempowerment #womensupportingwomen,” Millie captioned the post.

The actress even tagged Mariah Carrey and nominated her to take the challenge further.

Check out Millie Bobby Brown’s post below:

Many wouldn’t know, but Millie is a football fanatic too. She was seen cheering for Liverpool during English Premier League. She shared a story on her social media platforms enjoying the match with her friends.

On the professional front, Millie has quite an exciting lineup. Stranger Things Season 4, Godzilla are amongst her much-hyped projects. She will also be seen in Enola Holmes alongside Henry Cavill.

