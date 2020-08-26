Miley Cyrus Using Her Breakup With Cody Simpson For Publicity For Her New Album?

Is Miley Cyrus using her recent split from Cody Simpson as a publicity stunt? A tabloid reports the singer is using the breakup for exposure for her new album.

Miley Cyrus’ Breakup Is Promo Material?

“Miley Cashes In On Another Breakup” reads the headline for a new article in Woman’s Day. The singer is known for pouring her heart into her songs, but the tabloid claims that her “penchant” for dumping her partners just before she releases a new song has left Cody Simpson heated.

The magazine states the lyrics in Cyrus’ latest single, “Midnight Sky,” which was released shortly after her breakup from Simpson, seems to point directly to the Australian artist.

The publication quotes a source that states Simpson is “pretty angry” and feels like he’s a “walking, talking, singing publicity stunt.” The insider continues, saying that Simpson “got a career boost out of it too, but he thought what he and Miley had was more than just an album promo opportunity.”

Another unnamed long-time friend of Cyrus adds that the former Disney star allegedly always treated those around her as “material” for her art. “She kind of hoovers people up,” notes the informant.

The Truth About Miley’s Personal Life

While the timing of everything may seem sketchy to fans of Cyrus’ music, it’s a little absurd to suggest Cyrus is milking her breakup from Simpson. Cyrus spoke about the lyrics for “Midnight Sky” and stated the song was more about her divorce from Liam Hemsworth and relationships in general.

“You never know who you’re going to evolve to be and who they’re going to evolve to be,” she said in an interview with SiriusXM. “So I think that we, especially as women in relationships, a lot of the time we can get villainized when ‘forever’ doesn’t happen.” Cyrus also maintained her split from Simpson wasn’t dramatic and the two remain on friendly terms. Additionally,

Woman’s Day has been known for being unreliable in regards to Cyrus’ relationship with Simpson in the past. Earlier this month, the magazine claimed that Cody Simpson was cheating on Miley Cyrus. The publication used photos of Simpson having lunch with a woman as evidence the singer was cheating on Cyrus.

While the outlet referred to the unnamed woman as an “old flame” of Simpson’s, Gossip Cop looked at the same photos, and there was nothing romantic going on between the two.

A few months ago, another Australian tabloid, NW, purported that Cyrus and Simpson were getting married in Australia.

The bogus piece claimed that Cyrus was going to wed her then-boyfriend in a lavish beach ceremony in Simpson’s hometown of Gold Coast, Queensland. A supposed insider even spilled Cyrus was doing this to “get back” at her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth.