Miley Cyrus SHOCKING Revelation About MTV Director Making A Sexist Comment On Her!

Miley Cyrus recently unveiled her latest music, Midnight Sky. The song is very special to her as it talks about her past relationship.

It is said to be a step ahead of Ariana Grande’s Thank u, next. As per reports, she has talked about Liam Hemsworth, Cody Simpson and all her former relations. She even performed it at this year’s MTV VMAs. But it seems things didn’t go so well there.

It is known that most actresses/ female singers opt for beauty lights during their performances. But Miley is unique and she’s often known for her bold self. The Climb singer requested for the MTV directors to not use the beauty light for her. Furthermore, she had asked them to turn off most of the lights except for the one beaming on her.

However, things turned upside down when the MTV director wouldn’t agree. In a conversation with Joe Rogan, Miley Cyrus revealed that she asked the official to treat her like a guy. But the shocking part came when he made a sexist remark on her.

Miley Cyrus explained, “I was just asking some questions, not even on some diva s****,’ she said, saying: ‘I wanted the lights to be turned off and then the lighting of the room to just be lighting me. So no key light, no beauty light.

The beauty light is always used on women and I said turn the f******g lights off. You would never tell Travis Scott or Adam Levine that he couldn’t turn the beauty light off.”

Responding to which, the MTV director said, “They said, “Okay, we’ll just do the same thing that we would do with the guys,” because that’s what I want.”

But things took a bitter side when her bracelet kept turning a barrier. Noticing this, the official poked her mentioning how these are not the kind of issues they face with men.

The best part was Miley Cyrus’ response to it. She shared, “And then something that I was doing… for the VMAs, my bracelets kept getting caught in all this s***t and they said, ‘”you want to be treated like a guy? We wouldn’t be dealing with this if a guy was doing it.

And I said, “Well a guy wouldn’t be doing this because a guy doesn’t sell your show with sex the way that I’m going to,”‘ she divulged. ‘And I’m aware of that. It’s a ridiculous conversation and also embarrassing.”