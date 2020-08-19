Miley Cyrus P**rn Searches Spike After Podcast Appearance According To P**rnhub

According to new data from Pornhub, Miley Cyrus‘ recent appearance on Barstool Sports’ Call Her Daddy podcast resulted in a massive surge of NSFW searches for the pop star. The “Wrecking Ball” singer’s episode featured a fair amount of discussion about sex and sexuality with the show’s host, Alex Cooper.

Cyrus’ string of controversial appearances and posts resulted in a massive wave of popularity and press coverage for the star, and the media called it a part of her new “naughty” image.

In fact, Pornhub noted that Cyrus clocked in as the tenth most searched celebrity in 2019 with nearly 5 million searches. Shortly after her hour-long episode of Call Her Daddy aired, the site noticed a spike in searches for her name, resulting in a 138 percent increase from normal levels.

Cyrus was extremely open about her personal life in the interview and shared multiple anecdotes about her experiences, including her realizations about her own sexuality.

“I always thought that the female characters in movies were way hotter than any of the guys,” she said. “I actually never really understood what these girls were doing with these, like, idiots.” She also shared the fact that she lost her virginity to her now ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, when she was 16.

Although she didn’t name him specifically, she mentioned that she ended up marrying the guy, telling Cooper, “Yeah, which I lied and said that he wasn’t the first, so I didn’t seem like a loser.”

The newly single Cyrus also opened up about what she looks for in any relationship. The singer recently announced that she and Australian singer Cody Simpson had split in what was described as a drama-free breakup.

“The main thing for me is that someone has to bring something that is elevating my life. That’s in all my relationships, not just my sexual relationships,” she explained.

For comparison’s sake, the site also pointed out that after the announcement of her divorce from Hemsworth, searches for Cyrus jumped 102 percent. While it’s a bit shocking to learn that a podcast made more of an impact than a divorce, the numbers don’t lie.

Of course, even Cooper got drawn into the fervor, with Pornhub noting that her name received over 1,500 searches on the site after the Miley Cyrus episode went public.