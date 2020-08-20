Miley Cyrus Not Heartbroken But Doing Fine After Breakup With Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus sure knows how to grab eyeballs, be it the release of her new single or her break up. The singer recently made headlines after she broke up with Cody Simpson.

Even though fans are a bit heartbroken, but they are relieved that at least the Midnight Sky singer is still good friends with her ex-boyfriend.

Recently the Malibu singer had even given out some intimate details about her relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

This may not have gone down well with the actor, because after Miley’s statement Liam too revealed about how his family was not too okay with her.

Well, the 27-year-old singer knows how to keep the past in past. Since news broke on Aug. 13 that she and her boyfriend of 10 months, Cody Simpson, had split, the star has been “fine and focused on her new music,” a source close to her says in this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

According to the source, Cyrus and Simpson split back in July. “She and Cody are still super supportive of each other,” the source says. “There is no drama.”

Ahead of the release of her new single “Midnight Sky” on Aug. 14, Cyrus said on Instagram Live that she and Simpson are “individually working on” themselves. “For right now, two halves can’t make a whole,” she said.

But after a decade of friendship with Simpson, she told fans not to be surprised if they’re spotted out together in the future.

“Don’t make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we’re getting pizza,” she said. “We’ve been friends for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something that it is not.”