Miley Cyrus Did Not Cry Post Divorce With Liam Hemsworth, Says “I Wasn’t Going To Change…”

Miley Cyrus is a strong woman, and we all have seen that in the past. This singer has had her share of ups and downs. Be it dealing with her divorce with Liam Hemsworth or seeing her Malibu house getting destroyed in a house fire; she has dealt with a lot of things.

The Disney Alum feels that tears are not very therapeutic when it comes to dealing with such difficult situations in life. But there is something else which helps her move on. Continue reading further to know more about Miley and her healing tricks.

According to reports in Hollywood Life, Miley Cyrus appeared on the Scandinavian talk shows Skavlan on Nov. 5.

She said, “I’ve gone through a lot of trauma and loss in the last couple years: I had a house fire in Malibu where I lost my house and went through a divorce recently with Liam Hemsworth, my grandma super close with, I lost.” Despite all this, the Midnight Sky singer hasn’t relied on crying to process these losses.

“In a way, I didn’t spend too much time crying over it, and it wasn’t because I was cold or trying to avoid feeling something, but it was just because I wasn’t going to change it,” Miley Cyrus admitted on the talk show.

The pop star added, “I tried to just continue to be active in what I can control. Otherwise, you just start feeling like you’re trapped.”

Instead of tears, Miley heals “through movement,” she revealed. “I heal through travelling and meeting new people. As you lose one person, another person comes into your life.” Well, we like how Miley Cyrus thinks, and if that works for her, then we are glad.

Everyone has their way of recuperating from their losses, and Miley does not believe in crying to heal. Way to go girl! We are sure that she would definitely inspire millions with her statement and the way she deals with her losses.