Miley Cyrus Dances In Blue Bikini With Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful musicians of this generation, and she doesn’t shy away from showing off her amazing body on social media. The talented singer recently grabbed all the attention by sharing a sexy dance video online.

The “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker uploaded a video on TikTok in which she can be seen grooving to the beat of C+C Music Factory’s 1990 song “Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now)” while wearing a skimpy outfit, People first reported. The singer was joined by her boyfriend Cody Simpson in the video.

In the clip, Cyrus donned a blue bikini top that featured triangular cups. The cups were attached to a pair of thin straps that were tied around her neck and back. The top was barely able to contain her assets and displayed an ample amount of cleavage. She wore a matching pair of bikini bottoms that sat high on her waist.

@mileycyrus If we can’t get back to work….. let’s get back to WERK @codysimpson ♬ original sound – thehypeman_

The attire showcased her amazing physique and enviable figure. The video also perfectly captured Cyrus’ toned midsection, arms, and tiny waistline.

The songstress did not wear any makeup for the video while her short blonde hair fell on her shoulders.

On the other hand, Simpson went shirtless and only wore a pair of black shorts. The clip went viral on social media and their fans shared the video across various platforms.

Cyrus and Simpson have been spending the quarantine period together since the coronavirus outbreak started. Recently, the “Don’t Call Me Angel” singer revealed that she has been “sober” for the last six months. A few days after her revelation, a source disclosed that Cyrus is quite grateful to have a partner like Simpson, who advocates clean and healthy living.

@mileycyrus Seeing myself in a bikini for the first time since quarantini ….. @noahcyrus new EP out now! #EndOfEverything ♬ original sound – mileycyrus

The insider also shared that the Aussie singer has been helping the actress since day one and has been supportive of her journey to sobriety.

“She is very happy to be dating Cody. He is very much into clean, healthy living, and supports her sobriety,” People quoted the source, as saying.

Simpson and Cyrus started their relationship just two months after the “Hannah Montana” actress announced her split from Liam Hemsworth. Before starting her romance with Simpson, the songstress was involved in a short relationship with Kaitlynn Carter. The rumored pair called it quits after 2 months.