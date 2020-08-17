Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson wouldn’t be surprised if they got back together: source

While Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus go their separate ways, some people are still convinced that the two are likely to draw themselves back towards each other.

An insider spilled to HollywoodLife, that while the Wrecking Ballcrooner is looking forward to being on her own, neither she, nor Simpson would be surprised if they got back together.

According to the source, Cyrus is “looking to enjoy being single and doing music and hanging out with her dogs.”

“No one including Cody and Miley would be surprised if they got back together. It would probably be after Covid and the restrictions become a little more relaxed because one of the stresses they did have was being around each other too much. But there is an attraction that still lies between them,” the grapevine added.

“Miley has to do her own thing, but just like Liam in the past, Cody might get another chance at her heart and no one would be surprised one bit,” said the source.

Last week, the Hannah Montana star shared about her split with Simpson in an Instagram Live session, saying: “So today, it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up, it was confirmed by a ‘reliable source’ even though no one is reliable in a relationship except the two individuals that are participating in it.”

“But, for right now, two halves can’t make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we wanna be,” Cyrus said of her relationship with Simpson.

“Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we wanna be with our lives, what we wanna do with our lives. And so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re out hanging out or getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years and we’re gonna continue to be friends,” she added.