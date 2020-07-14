Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones Getting a $350 Million Divorce?

Is the 20 year marriage of Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones splitting into 350 million pieces as one tabloid claims? As with all the other Douglas/Zeta-Jones divorce rumors. New Idea Magazine claims to have the scoop on an expensive divorce. An unnamed “long-time friend” told the magazine that “their marriage is effectively over.”

The tabloid alleges that the death of Michael’s 103-year-old father Kirk Douglas has put divorce on the table. The story claims the centennial Kirk helped pull the couple through previous dramas “but now [that] he’s not around, she’s realized the older she and Michael get, the bigger the age gap gets.” This is not how age gaps work of course. The couple is 25 years apart and they will always be 25 years apart, not a day longer or shorter than that.

The story goes on to claim that Zeta-Jones is shifting her focus away from her family and onto the launch of her new lifestyle brand, Casa Zeta-Jones. “Friends say Catherine’s business hasn’t been an overnight thing, but she’s now seeing it as a way out of her marriage.”

This vague use of the term “friends” doesn’t hide the fact that Catherine has been acting, and married, for decades now. Why would this one project the different from the dozens of films and TV shows both Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones have starred in while married? You don’t get to twenty plus years of marriage without striking a work and life balance.

As with every other Douglas and Zeta-Jones rumor, this story is false. A cursory look at either’s instagram page would show fairly recent photos of the couple happily together. Yes, Zeta-Jones is launching a Goop-esque lifestyle brand entitled Casa Zeta-Jones; however, she is not, as this so-called anonymous “long-time friend” claims, “lonely as hell.” Gossip Cop also checked in with a spokesperson for Catherine Zeta-Jones who called the story “ridiculous” and false.

Every couple of months or so another tabloid will try to push this story of dissension between Douglas and Zeta-Jones. In February, Gossip Cop busted Star over the allegation that the couple may break-up following Kirk’s death. Two weeks later Gossip Cop busted the magazine again for a story alleging Zeta-Jones had dumped Douglas. The couple are obviously still together despite these stories and the current phony report.

For years now, Gossip Cop has proven time and again that these divorce rumors are just tall tales. In 2018 we busted a claim that their marriage was allegedly in trouble due to Douglas’ Ant-Man and the Wasp co-star Michelle Pfeiffer. Not long before that Gossip Cop busted yet another a rumor that Catherine was furious over Douglas’ relationship with his Basic Instinct co-star Sharon Stone. Just as quickly as these tabloids can make-up these stories, Gossip Cop will be there to bust them.