Mind‑Blown Megyn Kelly Slams Ariana Grande’s Impeachment Take by Body‑Shaming Her

Megyn Kelly’s latest episode of The Megyn Kelly Show saw her aim at Ariana Grande in what’s shaping up as a truly eyebrow‑raising rant. It all kicked off when Grande reposted Alexandria Ocasio‑Cortez’s call for Donald Trump’s impeachment, in light of the president’s unauthorised strikes in Iran.

Rather than questioning the logic—or constitutional legality—of Ocasio‑Cortez’s reasoning, Kelly instead set her sights on Grande’s physique. “Ariana Grande needs to put more thought into how to add one half an ounce of fat back onto her body than she does thinking about President Trump being impeached,” she said, without a hint of understatement. “Obviously, she is in the middle of a crisis… this woman looks ill… she is beyond skinny… she looks dangerously thin, and someone needs to do an intervention to help her… she’s obviously troubled”, reported the Daily Beast.

Kelly wasn’t done there. She continued: “Ariana Grande, who as far as I know has done nothing other than sing and dance—which is fine, she seems very good at that—would like us to listen to her political opinions now, in particular her constitutional opinions on whether he’s gone too far.”

Then, digging deeper back into Grande’s Nickelodeon days, Kelly aired footage alluding to the unsettling claims made in the documentary Quiet on Set, about inappropriate behaviour on those sets. Kelly was quick to add: “There’s a lot that went on… on that Nickelodeon set that’s never been fully threshed out. And I think Ariana Grande should work on her well‑being and keep her constitutional thoughts to herself.”

The original spark for the blow‑up was Grande’s sympathetic repost of AOC’s remarks on social media. Ocasio‑Cortez had written: “The President’s disastrous decision to bomb Iran without authorisation is a grave violation of the Constitution and Congressional War Powers… He has impulsively risked launching a war… it is absolutely grounds for impeachment.”

Instead of joining the impassioned debate about foreign policy, executive power, or the war‑powers clause, Kelly opted to host a body‑shaming tirade. Her critique veered away from policy analysis and into territory many have called cruel, irrelevant, and, frankly, uncalled for.

What’s more, Kelly’s logic seemed to hinge on the idea that because someone is primarily an entertainer, they lack the right to political views. In her view, dancing and singing… well, that’s where Grande should stick.

For all the talk about Grande “looking ill” or in need of “an intervention,” there was zero discussion—or even laughter—about the actual point behind Grande’s repost: unpicking Trump’s alleged constitutional transgression and the potential ramifications of unauthorised bombings. Instead, the conversation turned into an attack on Grande’s mental health and body rather than engaging with the substance of her criticism.

Notably, Grande herself hasn’t made public any allegations of mistreatment during her Nickelodeon days—and she’s never alleged she was personally targeted by Dan Schneider or anyone else. Kelly’s remarks, though framed as concern for the star’s well‑being, came off as judgmental and distracting from the core political conversation.

Unsurprisingly, Kelly’s rant has stirred more backlash than applause. Critics note that the focus on Grande’s appearance rather than her arguments does nothing to elevate public debate and only serves to reinforce harmful patterns of body‑shaming, especially towards women in the public eye.

So while Kelly might’ve scored some shock‑value points with her harsh comments, the substance of the exchange remains unresolved. Ariana Grande’s repost still sparks a genuine conversation about presidential power, congressional oversight, and the chilling prospect of military action without proper authorization. Kelly would do well to weigh more seriously than Grande’s waistline.

More News: