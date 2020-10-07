Meghan Markle’s pal Victoria Beckham gives a special advice to the Duchess amid criticism

Meghan Markle’s best friend Victoria Beckham has once again supported the Duchess as she urged her to show more of her and Prince Harry’s private life to shut down the critics.

Victoria, who is  very close to Meghan , reportedly keeps  giving wisdom and advice to her best friend. She  urged the Duchess to give a shut up call to the critics by showing off more about her ‘real life’.

It was also being reported that the wife of a renowned British football player Beckham also used the same strategy to keep the criticism  away as she always benefited from displaying the public her real life.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – who got married in 2017 – have been making headlines and facing criticism since they stepped  back from their roles as senior royals.

In her latest advice, Victoria   advised Meghan how to prove the naysayers wrong.

