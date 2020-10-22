Pregnant Meghan Trainor Reveals The Gender Of Her First Child With Husband Daryl Sabara & It’s A….

Earlier this month singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor had announced that she is expecting her first child next year with husband Daryl Sabara. Now, All About That Bass hitmaker has made an important announcement at the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The 26-year-old pop star during the show has revealed that she revealed the gender of her first baby with husband Daryl. She said that they are expecting a baby boy.

The Grammy award-winning singer said during the episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, “We’ve never told anyone… I saved it for you Kelly, I love you.”

Meghan Trainor also explained to Kelly that her husband and brother, Ryan Trainor, would do the honours of making the big announcement.

The two, who tuned in virtually, scream, “It’s a boy”. She also admitted that as she is happy having a baby boy but initially she thought she was expecting a girl.

“I did all those [old wives’ tales] online — how fast is the heartbeat? Where do your hips go? — and I was wrong,” she said. The singer also added, “I’m just over halfway and I don’t know when to buy stuff! People want to buy me stuff, but I don’t want to have two cribs .. what do I do?! Help me!”

Meghan Trainor also took to Instagram to share the sweetest update with her millions of followers. She gushed, “So happy we got to share this with you FIRST on your amazing show.” While husband Daryl Sabara added on his own Instagram, “IT’S A BOY!!! You’re gonna be the BEST mom @meghan_trainor. I love you!”

Meghan’s update comes two weeks after she announced her pregnancy on Instagram. She shared a picture and wrote, “You all know how long I’ve wanted this!!!! @darylsabara and I are so beyond happy and excited to meet this little cutie early next year! WE’RE PREGNANTTTTT!!!”

At that time Daryl had commented on the post, “I love you @meghan_trainor and I can’t wait to start a family with you.”