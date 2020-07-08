Did Meghan Markle Struggle With Depression And Gain 37 Pounds Following Her Pregnancy?

This time last year, a tabloid article claimed that Meghan Markle was struggling with depression and weight gain after the birth of her and Prince Harry’s son Archie. A year later, the tabloid’s remarks appear even more insulting.

In July 2019, the notoriously unreliable Globe published a cover story alleging that Markle was “tormented” by “baby depression” after giving birth. An unnamed “palace insider” claimed that the Duchess of Sussex had become house-bound with postpartum depression.

“The only comfort she finds is in gobbling sugary baked goods, which have caused her weight to soar,” the tabloid wrote, suggesting that she had “become a compulsive eating machine” and had gained “a staggering 37 pounds.”

The idea that Meghan Markle had become house-bound and gained a “staggering” amount of weight was just provably untrue. As Gossip Cop pointed out, Markle had been photographed in public plenty of times since giving birth, and she was not visibly heavier than she’d been before. Clearly, the tabloid was just taking any shot it could at the Duchess.

None of this is to say that life has been easy on Markle in the year change that has followed Archie’s birth. An interview Markle gave with ITV in October went viral after she revealed just how difficult her new life was. She explained how she’d been struggling under the intense tabloid scrutiny she’d faced since marrying Prince Harry:

“any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable, so that was made really challenging,” she said. “So you add this [tabloid scrutiny] on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed, it’s… it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

Postpartum depression is a real concern, of course, and something that we should discuss with care and tact—two things that the Globe has never really been capable of. But while Markle did mention the intensity of being a new mom, it’s clear that the most pressure has come from the media, who have somehow decided it’s okay to deride her for everything from her body to her motives.

The real issue here is not whether Markle was battling mental health struggles after having a baby: it’s that these publications feel like they have the right to continually bully a person whose only crime was marrying the man she loves.

Of course, this tabloid has frankly never had anything accurate to say on the subject of Duchess Meghan or Prince Harry. Back in November, the publication claimed that a dying Queen Elizabeth had “banned” the Sussexes from her funeral. An alleged “high-level palace courtier” told the outlet that Her Majesty was furious with Prince Harry and Markle for skipping Christmas with the royal family and was now supposedly using her final breaths to stick it to her grandson—you know, as grandmas do.

As Gossip Cop noted several months later, Queen Elizabeth was not dying at the time, nor is she dying now. Yes, the Sussexes skipped Christmas with the royals, but they had also spent the past two Christmases with them and were instead spending this year with Markle’s family. Prince William and Kate Middleton have been known to do the same with her family.

In May, the tabloid insisted that Markle had given Prince Harry a “divorce ultimatum.” “Meghan went berserk after learning Harry was negotiating to end their royal exile,” another shady source said, adding that she told him, “You can go back – but Archie and I are staying in America!”

This story, too, was obviously false. At the time, the Sussexes were house-hunting together in Los Angeles. And they’re not in “exile,” as anybody who has ever read an actual newspaper could attest. They voluntarily left royal duties because of all that tabloid scrutiny we mentioned earlier.