Meghan Markle spares no expense in legal fees as it reached $2.3M

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may run out of money soon. The Duchess of Sussex’s legal fees for her High Court privacy case has reached $2.3 million.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are estimated to have a net worth of $30 million combined.

The Duke of Sussex is worth $25 million thanks to his annual allowance from Prince Charles. The former Suits star, on the other hand, is worth $5 million thanks to her acting career.

On Monday’s preliminary hearing, Jessie Bowhill, who represents Meghan, said, “The overall total cost figures are £1,798,043.57 (approximately $2.3 million) for the claimant and £1,230,425 (approximately $1.6 million) for the defendant.”

Bowhill added, “At the broad-brush level, £1.8 million (approximately $2.3 million) is a reasonable and proportionate amount for a seven to 10-day trial in the High Court. This is due to the fact that the case involves ‘private information, personal data, and intellectual property rights of a high-profile individual.’”

The 39-year-old mom is suing the Associated Newspapers (ANL), the publisher of British tabloid Mail on Sunday and MailOnline.

These publications released private letters she wrote to her dad, Thomas Markle, in 2018.

Meghan claims that it was a misuse of her private info and breached the Data Protection Act.

The former Deal or No Deal briefcase girl has been suing the publication since 2019.

ANL hits back at Meghan

Meanwhile, the Associated Newspapers asked to change its defense to the Duchess’ claim to argue that she “cooperated with the authors of the recently published book ‘Finding Freedom’ to put out their version of events.”

Antony White QC, ANL’s representative, said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biography gave “every appearance of having been written with their extensive cooperation.”

To prove their claim, ANL wants to test authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand to see if the Duchess of Sussex indeed spoke to him about the publication and the things written in “Finding Freedom.”

They insist that either Meghan Markle allowed others to use the information or gave people close to the specific details that shared it with the authors without consent, or “the product of invention by the authors and/or the authors’ sources.”

ANL’s reps believe Meghan Markle would publicly say she was betrayed or complain to the authors if there was no involvement.

Meghan’s reps deny their claims

Meghan’s lawyer said that the authors’ references were mere “extracts” from the letters published by Mail On Sunday.

Justin Rushbrooke QC said that neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle collaborated with the authors in his written submissions. No interview has, reportedly, happened. The parents-of-one also, reportedly, didn’t provide pictures for the authors to use in “Finding Freedom.”

The trial is on January 2021.