How Meghan Markle snubbed Camilla’s advice on dealing with media scrutiny

Meghan Markle’s press war was not the very first time as a member of the renowned British royal family needed to handle negative publicity.

Camila Parker was also confronted with harsh investigation back in her day, particularly with her scandalous relationship with Prince Charles while he was married to Diana.

Having managed the media, the Duchess of Cornwall had some wisdom to the new individual from the family which was conveniently ignored by her.

An insider said to the Mail on Sunday that the Duchess of Sussex was taken under the wing of Camilla preceding her royal wedding and, in that time, the two had examined the issue over lunch.

Camilla had reportedly the previous actor to “ride out the storm” deal with a difficult situation without being harmed or damaged too much, after that all would sooner or later settle.

“Meghan was extremely thankful to Camilla who was exceptionally supportive and welcomed her out for private lunches, especially around the hour of her marriage. She listened to her and comprehended that it’s extremely difficult joining the Royal Family from an otherwise ‘normal’ life,” said the source.

“Much like Meghan, Camilla had encountered a lot of negative press [tabloid] and antagonism from courtiers because of her relationship with Charles when he was as still married to Diana. She was very kind to Meghan and a Pillar of support with help, encouraging her to “ride out the storm” and that it would all pass –eventually Meghan did not pay attention to her,” the insider included.

Before Meghan and Prince Harry’s leave, it was reported that the new member had complained about not getting support from the family.