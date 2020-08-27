Meghan Markle Savagely Mocked With Awkward Feminism Slogan

Even after stepping down as a senior royal, Meghan Markle keeps herself busy through virtual interviews and appearances fighting for the causes she supports.

In a recent Meghan Markle update, the Duchess of Sussex just graced in a candid interview with activist Gloria Steinem for “Makers Women” – a women’s movement group.

In the teaser video uploaded by “Makers Women” official Twitter page, Meghan and Gloria engaged in a Q & A portion, which full episode will be out on Thursday.

In the short clip, the 39-year-old Duchess could be seen relaxedly sitting on a wooden chair under a shade of a large tree. She is sporting a very laidback monochrome outfit composed of pinstripe trousers and a pair of open-toe sandals.

At some point in the video, Meghan was also seen wearing a sunhat while her two dogs, Pula and Guy, joins the frame. While Makers Women did not disclose where the Q & A was taken, the beautiful backdrop sparks speculations that it was shot at the garden of Prince Harry and Meghan’s new Montecito mansion.

According to Hollywood Reporter, the interview was filmed last month as part of Makers Women’s empowerment and conversation about the importance of voting.

Meghan could be heard expressing her joy of coming back home in the United States when the 86-year-old feminist said that she is glad to have Meghan back, to which the Duchess replied: “Thank you. Me too. For so many reasons.”

Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and @GloriaSteinem discuss representation, why each vote matters and how all women “are linked, not ranked." MAKERS has an exclusive look at that historic backyard chat! 🙌 Q&A to come tomorrow! https://t.co/e0WY2hjTju pic.twitter.com/AExOmNdWIb — MAKERS (@MAKERSwomen) August 25, 2020

The Irony

While the teaser clip did not give away much of Meghan’s opinions yet, the teaser clip introduction has already sent the social media on fire. They are savagely mocking the irony behind Meghan’s introduction on the clip, and the message the Q & A is trying to impart.

In the Twitter post, Makers Women introduced the former “Suits” actress with her royal title, the Duchess of Sussex.

“Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and @GloriaSteinem discuss representation, why each vote matters and how all women ‘are linked, not ranked,'” Makers Women wrote.

“MAKERS has an exclusive look at that historic backyard chat! Q&A to come tomorrow!” the caption added.

As stated, the discussion, as tagged by the media brand, will focus on the representation if each vote and how women should be “linked, not ranked.”

The specific slogan earned ire from Twitters users and pointed out the irony that Meghan is speaking against being ranked, yet used her royal title for the introduction.

“‘All women aren’t ranked ‘… yet still uses the title,'” one Twitter user wrote.

All women aren't ranked"… yet still uses the title 🙃🙃🙃 — Emma Carroll 🎀🌻❤ (@McsEmma) August 25, 2020

“Women linked not ranked. Def a dig,” another one added.

One user said: “Isn’t using her title for this implying her rank though.”

“It’s not a great look to have the main quote from the interview be about women being ‘linked not ranked’, and be referred to by your literal rank,” another royal fan added.

Some emphasized that it was hypocritical for Meghan to speak about the topic while using her royal ranking.

“But why try talking about being equal when HRH Megs insists on using a title of hierarchy on every occasion while pretending she’s one of us,” one Twitter user wrote.