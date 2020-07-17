Meghan Markle’s mother Doria Ragland ‘continues to live with the Sussexes’ in LA

Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland has been spending holidays with the Sussexes at their L.A home lately.

As per a source quoted by Us Weekly, “Doria Ragland keeps on living with Meghan, Harry, and Archie.

This has been the foremost time she has gone together with her grandson since he was born,” the insider included.

According to the grapevine, Archie’s grandma doesn’t just “get up early in the morning and read to him,” but also she and the Suits alum have been making the little one’s “all- organic ” food together.

Harry and Meghan were blessed with a baby boy in May 2019. After his birth, another insider told the outlet that Ragland has proved to be a great help with the baby and therefore the life adjustment.

Moreover, Harry additionally helped the actress transition to motherhood, the source included July 2019, explaining, during this time he has been very supportive and has managed the house well.

The couple moved to Los Angeles earlier this year in March while announcing their exit from the royal family in a statement.

“We presently plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” they said during a joint statement at the time.

This geographic balance will empower us to bring up our child with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while additionally giving our family the space to concentrate on the next chapter.