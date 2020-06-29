Meghan Markle, Prince Harry win court case over Archewell project

Following a various legal battles, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can, at last, breathe a sigh of relief for their new task.

The name of their new non-benefit venture Archewell had been facing a few mishaps however, that challenge seems like behind them now.

The couple’s charity was previously opposed by Scott Kantro, New York healthcare bigwig’s rival charity seeing to trademark the name Archecares.

While the Sussex pair could have faced humiliation of changing the name after official declarations, the two were saved even so Kantro having petitioned for the name before the former royals.

Kantro’s application was declared null after he did not timely answer the court’s request for extra information.

According to an insider referred by the Daily Mail, “The name is a probably a massive deal for Harry and Meghan. It would have been humiliating if they had to go back to the drawing board and are available with something other than different after declaring the name to the world.”

While Harry and Meghan had firstly planned on calling the charity Sussex Royal, they were forbid from using the title as they not can avail the royal status.