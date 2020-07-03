Meghan Markle Criticized For Naming Other Royals In Legal Papers: ‘Embarrassing’

Meghan Markle has been criticized by a royal expert for dragging Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Prince Michael in her legal battle against Mail on Sunday and its publisher Associated Newspaper.

The Duchess of Sussex’s case against the British Newspaper continues. In recent filings, Markle’s lawyers fired back at the defendant’s claim that she “is a member of the Royal Family and does not undertake paid work” by mentioning three royals who do.

“Several member[s] of the Royal Family do ‘undertake paid work’ including, for example, Princess Beatrice of York, Princess Eugenie of York and Prince Michael of Kent, ” Markle’s documents read, as quoted by Express.

However, not everyone was pleased with the mention of the other royals in the court documents. Royal expert Marlene Koenig expressed her thoughts on social media and said that the duchess should have not mentioned the three other royal family members.

“I wish Meghan had not brought Beatrice, Eugenie & Prince Michael into her case. They are not working royals & have to earn $. She & Harry could have remained senior royals & done paid work by following the Luce Guidelines. It eas offered, ” Koenig wrote on Twitter.

Koenig disagreed with the netizen and explained that a longer engagement would have helped prepare Markle for the royal life that awaited her.

“I disagree. I do think they were wanted but I also think & people will disagree that Harry & Meghan rushed into marriage. I think a longer engagement would have helped M more time to learn about the royal family and duties,” Koenig explained.

“It is a bit embarrassing that she brought the York princesses and prince Michael into the case. She should have known that none are working Royals,” the expert added.

In related news, according to royal correspondents Chris Ship and Lizzie Robinson, Prince Harry and Markle are relying on various organizations they are working with for public exposure. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no social media presence as of late, so they have resorted to this.

Queen Elizabeth II has forbidden them to use Sussex Royal, their Instagram account with 11 million following, after they decided to step back from their royal duties. However, many believe that the royal couple would eventually return to social media.