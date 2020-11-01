Meghan Markle blasted by royal expert for casting a shadow on Princess Eugenie’s special day

Meghan Markle overshadowing Princess Eugenie on her marriage to Jack Brooksbank was no mere coincidence, says royal expert Katie Nicholl.

The two royal women had a tiff after Meghan and Harry announced they are pregnant with first son Archie on Eugenie’s special day. 

This was done deliberately, according tothe Vanity Fair royal editor, “That day was somewhat overshadowed when, just a day later, Harry and Meghan publicly announced that they were expecting their first child.

“It’s understood that they shared that news with close family friends at the wedding itself. Understandably that was upsetting for Princess Eugenie,” she added.

Royal author Tom Quinn noted, “Although Meghan and Eugenie get on perfectly well, they are not good friends.

“I just don’t believe it was a coincidence,” he said.

This wasn’t the first ocassion Eugenie had Meghan become the centre of attention at a royal event.

“Because of the order of hierarchy, she actually had to wait for Prince Harry to marry Meghan before she could marry Jack, even though they’d been engaged for a long time.”

“There was a certain amount of upset about that. Upset about being told, ‘you’ve got to wait, the British public won’t be able to be even remotely enthusiastic about this wedding,'” Katie explained.

