Meghan Markle’s links with Ivanka Trump left out of biography to protect her ‘new image’

Meghan Markle has a number of A-listers in her contact list but as her fame grew, many of the more contentious links have been kept at bay by the former actor.

The Duchess of Sussex was once an admirer of Ivanka Trump, as claimed by Andrew Morton in his 2018 biography about the former royal. However, her new book Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand has been accused of airbrushing the friendship she had with the daughter of the controversial US President, Donald Trump.

Craig Brown an author and a columnist made the claims in a piece written for the Mail on Sunday where he wrote: “In his largely adoring 2018 biography of Meghan, Andrew Morton revealed that after launching Tig in 2013, Meghan got in touch with Ivanka Trump, who was ‘one of her female idols’. Meghan was ‘thrilled when she accepted her invitation to meet for drinks and dinner the next time Meghan was in New York’.”

“And so began a bout of vigorous back-scratching. ‘Don’t get me started on her jewellery collection: the late-night ‘window shopping’ I have done on my computer, snuggled up in bed with a glass of wine, staring longingly at her beautiful designs,’ wrote Meghan of Ivanka,” he went on to claim.

“‘When we have drinks, I will make sure I order whatever she does – because this woman seems to have the formula for success and happiness down pat.’”

He claims that the authors scrapped out her links with Ivanka over the fear of harming Harry and Meghan’s mission to ‘build a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world.’

Get Daily Updates to Inbox!

Signup now and receive an email once I publish new content.

I agree to have my personal information transfered to MailChimp ( more information )

We will never give away, trade or sell your email address. You can unsubscribe at any time.

You may also like

Kylie Jenner Just Bought A Pony Worth 1.5 Crores For Her 2-Year-Old Daughter & It’s Messing Up Our Existential Crisis!

Alex Jane

Katie Holmes Instagram Post Hint She Is Getting Married In Order To Change Suri Cruise’s Last Name?

Alex Jane

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ daughter looks identical to the actress in new photo: ‘Spitting image’

Alex Jane
No any image found. Please check it again or try with another instagram account.
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign