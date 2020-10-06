Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton’s relationship is decorous, claims new book

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s supposed rift has hit the tabloids on more than one occasion.

However, turns out, there may have been a considerable amount of overstatement in the war between the duchesses as disclosed by a new book that investigates deeply the cold war between the royal wives.

In his book, Battle of Brothers, Robert Lacey wrote that the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex had a respectable relationship and they had both treated the other as “cool professionals.”

“They might not be best-buddy material, but they found themselves, sister-outsiders in their extraordinary royal situation, and both of them cool professionals, treating each other with mutual respect,” wrote Lacey.

“Each was far too canny to make an enemy of a prospective sister-in-law – it only made sense to be friends,” he went on to say.

He further claimed that the two brothers, Prince William and Prince Harry “never hesitated to tell each other exactly what they thought and felt” which eventually caused tensions between them.