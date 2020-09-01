Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Kate Middleton ‘Disappointed’ Meghan With Epic Snub!

Over the past years, the relationship of Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle has been plagued with controversies.

Dubbed as the “fab four” alongside their husbands Prince William and Prince Harry, the royal quartet first publicly appeared at the Royal Foundation Forum in February 2018.

Unfortunately, things went south when rumors regarding the alleged feud between the two duchesses circulated, including the infamous incident during Meghan’s royal wedding.

Kate Middleton MIA During Meghan Markle’s First Introduction to the Royal Family

The bombshell biography “Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Family” delved into the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s royal exile and their relationship with the members of the monarchy.

Written by longtime royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the controversial biography claimed that Meghan was “disappointed” that Duchess Kate didn’t show up for her first meeting with the family, per reports obtained by Fox News.

According to “Finding Freedom,” Prince Harry arrived at the Kensington Palace in November 2016 with his then-girlfriend to introduce her to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge/ However, the royal mom was in their Norfolk estate home along with her children.

“Meghan was disappointed she didn’t get to meet Kate, who was with the children at Anmer Hall, the couple’s Norfolk estate home near Sandringham,” the book revealed. “But having gotten along so well with Harry’s brother, she didn’t think much more about that. William had made his feelings known to his brother when he shared how happy he was to see Harry smiling.”

Furthermore, the tell-all book also mentioned that Meghan was anxious meeting Prince William, who is known to be “protective” of his younger brother.

Before meeting the future king of England, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had only been dating for a few months after they reportedly met on a blind date in July 2016.

A year later, the couple surprised the public with their engagement announcement, stating their plans to tie the knot in the Spring of 2018.

“His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, is delighted to announce the engagement of Prince Harry to Ms Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course,” the Clarence House said in a statement.

In their first interview as an engaged couple, Prince Harry told BBC that the Cambridges are thrilled to meet Meghan.

“I’d been seeing her for a period of time when I – literally didn’t tell anybody at all. And then William was longing to meet her, and so was Catherine,” the Duke of Sussex shared.

Meghan Markle Tried to “Break the Ice” with Kate Middleton with a Lovely Present

Moreover, “Finding Freedom” mentioned that the former actress was formally introduced to the royal mom during her birthday in January 2018. She gifted Kate Middleton a leather-bound Smythson notebook as she tried “to break the ice” with the duchess, per Hello magazine.

“The soft leather Smythson notebook helped to break the ice, as did Meghan’s cooing over then 20-month-old Charlotte.”