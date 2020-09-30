Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could use royal home footages for Netflix documentary

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex could create their documentary for streaming giant Netflix with sensational footage they recorded during their departure from the royal family, according to a report.

The Daily Mail, citing sources reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could create a documentary with behind-the-scenes home videos recorded during their departure from royal family earlier this year.

The royal couple had informed Netflix about their personal videos before signing the lucrative over $100 million deal.

The insiders made this claim a day after Meghan and Prince Harry quashed reports about taking part in any reality show for the streaming giant.

The spokesman of Prince Harry and Meghan told the Hello Magazine that the royal couple is not taking part in any reality show for streaming giant Netflix.

Earlier, there were reports that Meghan and Harry are due to appear in a ‘fly-on-the-wall’ reality TV series as part of their agreement.

The Sun had reported that the new show by the royal couple would give a glimpse into their lives while also “shining a light on people and causes around the world.”

