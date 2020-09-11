Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Overjoyed To Have Made The Final Step Into Their Independent Lives!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are adding producers to their resumes after bidding farewell to their royal ties. Koimoi earlier told you that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had signed a multiyear deal with Netflix. This means that they are no longer financially dependent on Harry’s father, Prince Charles (71).

The deal Meghan and Prince Harry struck with Netflix is worth an estimated $50 to $100 million. And reports are claiming that the couple is delighted to have made this final step into their independent lives.

As per a report published in HollywoodLife, “They’re both overjoyed to have made this final step into their free and independent lives.” The insider continued, “This is a huge deal for them. They aren’t taking any money from Harry’s father anymore either, and they don’t need to,”

The insider added that Meghan and Harry “will always be respectful of his family, but they are very glad to have been able to cut the financial chord.”

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry decided to step down from their senior roles as Royals, earlier this year, the couple announced that 95 percent of their income came from Prince Charles’ estate (the Duchy of Cornwall).

While the couple lived in Frogmore Cottage on the grounds of Windsor Castle, they used 2.4 million pounds (or $3.2 million) in taxpayer money to fund renovations on the residence. But on 7th September, it was confirmed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have repaid the taxpayer money.

The report states, “Paying everything back [that was spent on Frogmore Cottage renovations] was always part of the plan, but it’s of course a big relief to have it handled,” the insider reveals, adding, “It was important to them to do it, because they want everything that they do to be above reproach.”