Meghan Markle felt ‘silenced’ in the royal family amid gruesome battle with press

Meghan Markle’s ongoing lawsuit claim against British newspapers media the Mail has delivered alarming new disclosures about her time in the British royal family.

According to new court documents referred to by E! News, the Duchess of Sussex’s lawyer claims that she and her friends felt “silenced “in the family over their preference for common practices.

The report tells: “Meghan Markle had become the spotlight of false and damaging articles by the British newspaper media, specifically by the Mail on Sunday, which causes tremendous emotional trouble and harms her psychological health.”

“As her friend had never observed her during this state before, they were worried for her welfare, specifically as she was pregnant, unprotected by the Institution and restricted from defending herself,” they further included.

The duchess’ lawyers have additionally claimed that Prince Harry had informed his better half other regarding the article by People magazine which cited her friends defending her against the Mail on Sunday’s claims.

As per her legal counsel, the unknown friends were forced to require action as Kensington Palace supposedly ‘ mandated ‘ that folks near the former actor refrain from chatting with the media when approached.

Her rep additionally talked about the rumors about her being associated with the People story, saying: “Had the Claimant been asked or been allowed the chance to participate, she would have asked the KP Communications Team to state on the record that she had not been engaged with the People magazine article, as she had not been.”

The duchess also claims that she was completely unaware of her friends’ talking with People as she wasn’t engaged with anyway

Judge Warby gave a shock to Meghan and her lawyer after ruling to strike out different claims that were given to counter to a pre-trial application from the defendant.

Three elements of Meghan’s case were named by Warby as, ” irrelevant in law, or inadequately particularized, or that it might be disproportionate to litigate the problems raised.”

Earlier, The Mail on Sunday told E! News that it stands by the cases made in the now- infamous article: “The Mail on Sunday stands by the story it published and can be defending this case energetically. In particular, we completely deny that the Duchess’ letter was edited in any way that changed its significance.”