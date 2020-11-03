Meghan Markle, father Thomas at each other’s throats as final showdown in court case nears

Meghan Markle’s fight against British tabloid has intensified as the Duchess’s father Thomas Markle recently vowed to testify in court.

Meghan, who filed a privacy court case in UK against the Mail on Sunday for printing a confidential letter she and Harry wrote to her father Thomas, successfully managed to get the hearing adjourned until next fall.

Meanwhile, her father Thomas sent out a statement regarding his side of the case, which was read out by ITV royal correspondent Chris Ship.

“There was a statement from her father, Thomas Markle, read out. It said how the case is causing him anxiety and he wants to get it over as quickly as possible,” Ship told viewers.

“He talked about how he continues to feel misrepresented and he is planning to travel to London to give evidence in person to give his side of the story. I am a realist and I could die tomorrow. The sooner this case takes place the better,” he quoted Meghan’s father as saying.

Ship added: “The other part of the story is he might not be doing it at all because Meghan has applied for a summary judgment application.

“It’s been granted which means they’re going to test whether or not this case can be heard on a summary basis.

Thomas is willing to travel to London to appear in court in order to testify against his own daughter.

ANL’s group editorial legal director Liz Hartley said she had spoken to Thomas who revealed, “He is anxious that he should have his day in court so that he can tell the truth in public, have his evidence tested under cross-examination and defend himself against the suggestion that he breached the claimant’s privacy without any reasonable justification.

“Despite his state of health, Mr Markle was and is planning to travel to London to give evidence in person and I can confirm that his intention to give evidence is as firm as it has always been,” Hartley added.