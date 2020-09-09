Meghan Markle Failed To Achieve This As A Royal, Zara Tindall Did

Meghan Markle and Zara Tindall were recently compared to each other.

According to royal biographer Duncan Larcombe, there’s one major difference between the two women.

“The queen and Zara have shown over the years that they’ve got a very special relationship – something Meghan has failed to achieve,” he said.

According to Woman UK, Queen Elizabeth and Tindall are so close that there are claims that the latter is the monarch’s favorite grandchild.

Markle, on the other hand, came from an entirely different world. As such, she and the queen don’t have much in common.

“Meghan is not into horse racing or riding at all, which is a huge thing for the queen. There is a family obsession with horse racing and Meghan doesn’t share that,” Larcombe said.

And since the queen favors Tindall, the latter, reportedly, received a certain level of freedom that Markle and Prince Harry could only ever dream of.

“The queen has always given Zara an incredible amount of freedom. There hasn’t ever been tension when Zara has landed big sponsorship deals and, as far as we know, that’s all with the queen’s blessing. So, perhaps Harry is jealous. But he is a more senior royal, and that’s almost certainly what makes the difference,” he said.

Tindall was also able to carve out a different life compared to her cousins because her mom, Princess Anne decided to not give her a royal title. This means that Tindall usually attends some important royal events. But immediately after, she is able to go back to her normal life.

After Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child, they announced that they won’t also be giving Archie a royal title. Larcombe said that this is a sign that the Sussexes are using Tindall’s life as a template for their 1-year-old son.

“I think Zara’s is the life Harry would dream of for Archie. A lower profile and successful in his own right,” the source said. The royal biographer also said that she thinks Markle wants to experience the kind of life that Tindall has.

“She has managed to successfully negotiate what I would genuinely call the best example of having your cake and eating it. She lives a relatively private life in comparison to Meghan, yet is able to cash in on her royal title when it suits her,” the source said.