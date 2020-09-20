Why Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Can’t Use Their Titles To Sell Trinkets And Themselves

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry did something unprecedented earlier this year when they told the world that they were leaving their royal roles behind for life anywhere but the UK.

They have settled in America but before they were able to put down roots, Megxit was discussed in-depth, with lots of t’s to cross and I’s to dot.

Before the no-going-back exit in March, the so-called Sandringham Summit was held and there the interested parties hashed out how this breach would be handled going forward.

In the beginning, Harry and Meghan wanted to be part-time working royals. This is also known as having one’s cake and eating it, too—in a word, impossible.

Queen Elizabeth drew a line in the sand, telling the flyaway couple that they could be royal or not, no half in and halfway out. Harry and Meghan agreed to call it a day as royals and as a result, several things occurred.

First, they are longer considered senior, working members of the Royal Family. Additionally, they cannot participate in royal events on behalf of the Crown.

It was agreed upon that the couple could keep their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, and furthermore they would retain their His and Her Royal Highness (HRH) status.

But, and this is an important point, it was agreed that Harry and Meghan would no longer use their HRH titles since they no longer work as Royal Family members.

This agreement was described on the pair’s Sussex Royal website: “As agreed and set out in January, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will retain their “HRH” prefix, thereby formally remaining known as His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex and Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will no longer actively use their HRH titles as they will no longer be working members of the family as of Spring 2020.”

So, to clear things up, Harry and Meghan were not stripped of their titles, they just cannot use them to sell royal ashtrays and potholders.

However, Harry’s mother Princess Diana lost her HRH title when she divorced Prince Charles and became Diana, Princess of Wales. Likewise, Sarah Ferguson retained her Duchess of York title, but she lost her HRH status when she divorced Prince Andrew.

