Meghan Markle and Prince Harry feel fortunate for THIS reason

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who joined Malala Yousafzai for a virtual chat on Sunday, revealed they feel fortunate to have watched their beloved son Archie’s ‘first steps’, ‘first run and first fall’ during Covid-19 crisis.

During virtual chat, the couple – who stepped back as senior royals earlier this year – also shared interesting things about their 18-month old son.

The Duchess of Sussex revealed that they had been having ‘a lot of good family time’ during the pandemic, with The Duke saying: ‘We were both there for Archie’s first steps, his first run, his first fall, everything.’

Meghan seemed delighted as she added: ‘It’s just fantastic and in so many ways we are fortunate to have this time to watch him grow. In the absence of Covid, we would be travelling and working more externally and we’d missed a lot of those moments.’

Meanwhile, Harry said: ‘These are really special moments, but we have been working really, really hard.’

The former ‘Suits’ actress also added that the couple was raising their sweet angel ‘in a way where everything about his nourishment is about educational substance and how you can learn and how you can grow.’

At one stage, Malala – who graduated from Oxford University earlier this year – made the couple laugh as she responded: ‘I think it takes boys slightly longer to understand how important education is but they get there in the end. ‘You’re blessed you have such a great companion Meghan.’

In a video released on Pakistani activist for female education and the youngest Nobel laureate’ social media, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also discussed the challenges girls face in accessing education amid the Covid-19 pandemic.