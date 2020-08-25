Was Meg Ryan And John Mellencamp’s Wedding Called Off Over A Botched Nose Job?

Last year, a tabloid reported Meg Ryan’s wedding to John Mellencamp was called off because of Ryan’s mishandled cosmetic procedure. Let’s take a look back at the bogus piece.

Meg Ryan’s Nip & Tick Failure

Last summer, the Globe contended Meg Ryan was calling off her nuptials to John Mellencamp because of a botched nose job. The often unreliable paper claimed the actress underwent a “few nips and tucks” in preparation for the ceremony but the plan “back-fired big time.”

A supposed insider told the magazine the actress’s nose appeared to look “pinched and narrow” when she attended Paris Fashion Magazine the month before the story came out. The dubious source maintained something “was seriously off with that sniffer. Her wonky nose was the talk of the town.”

The unnamed insider continued, “Bless Meg, she just wants to look her best for her wedding day, but she’s gone the wrong way about it.” The anonymous tipster added, Ryan wanted, “everything to be perfect for her big day, and that includes her face.” There were a few things wrong with this piece.

First, the idea the actress’ nose looked “pinched and narrow” isn’t enough to indicate Ryan got any work done on her face. Second, the outlet tried to portray Ryan in a negative light but purporting the actress was self-absorbed about her face that she called off her wedding to Mellencamp.

Overall, the article just didn’t sit well with Gossip Cop. We ran the report by reps for Ryan and Mellencamp and both spokespersons dismissed the narrative as an absurd fabrication.

Meg Ryan’s Personal Life

Additionally, Ryan had stated at the time that she wasn’t in a rush to wed Mellencamp and that the engagement was a “state of grace.” Even though Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp recently ended their relationship, the reason wasn’t because of a botched nose job. This also wasn’t the first story we’ve had to correct stories about the actress.

A few months ago, the Globe purported Meg Ryan and Russell Crowe had gotten back together. The incorrect story alleged following Ryan’s split from Mellencamp, the “scorned” actress ran back into the arms of Crowe. Gossip Cop however had already corrected the idea that Ryan and Crowe rekindled their brief romance.

Last year, the National Enquirer, which is an affiliate of the Globe, contended Ryan and Mellencamp secretly wed. The outlet proclaimed the former pair had tied the knot secretly after Ryan was spotted with what appeared to be a wedding ring.

A ring simply wasn’t enough to convince Gossip Cop the article was true, which we pointed out to our readers. Furthermore, Ryan and Mellencamp split up not too long after the paper’s phony piece came out. It was clear whose reporting was more accurate.