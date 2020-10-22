Matthew McConaughey Shared How A Wet Dream Led Him To Marry Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey has just released a memoir titled Greenlights, and it’s everything you’d expect from a man whose arrest record is related to playing bongos while naked. Consider a passage where he makes the leap from having a wet dream to meeting his future wife Camila Alves.

In his signature, free-spirited style, McConaughey walks us through his life in the early 2000s. It was the rom-com phase of his acting career, as well as a personal period of “transactions, flings, and affairs.”

But in between bedding women at his Chateau Marmont bachelor pad, he apparently had a wet dream about fatherhood. Fearing the prospect of being single at 88, he set out to find The One.

“In my mid-thirties, I was looking for a lifetime lover, a best friend, and a mother to be,” he writes. “I was looking for more, I was looking for the one, I was looking for her. So, I quit looking for her. Then, she came.”

“She” was Alves, whom he spotted one evening in 2005 at Los Angeles nightclub Hyde. McConaughey continues:

“She made an impression and a definition: Naughty and fundamental. Young with a past…She was no virgin but she wasn’t for rent. A mother to be. She wasn’t selling nothing. Didn’t need to. She knew what she was, who she was, and she owned it. Her own element. A natural law. A proper noun. Inevitable.”

Alves returned to McConaughey’s place that evening but stayed in a guest room. “I snuck down to that guest bedroom twice that night to check on her,” he writes. “I got kicked out both times … Fifteen years later, she’s still the only woman I’ve ever wanted to take on a date, sleep with, or wake up next to.”

Apparently, this isn’t the only time McConaughey’s bodily functions led to major life decisions. In a separate passage, he writes that a different wet dream led to visions of “floating downstream on my back in the Amazon River, wrapped up by anacondas and pythons, surrounded by crocodiles, piranhas, and freshwater sharks.”

The actor then embarked on a challenging 21-day trip to Peru, which left him feeling “great—alive, clean, free, bright.” Leave it to McConaughey to credit nocturnal emissions for his life’s most fulfilling moments.