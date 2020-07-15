Margot Robbie Has ‘A Bun In The Oven’?

Is Margot Robbie pregnant? Months ago, WM busted a rumor that the actress was hiding a baby bump. Since the story came out so long ago, and the actress hasn’t had a child, it’s safe to assume the tabloid’s story was incorrect.

Exactly nine months ago, the tabloid, NW, boldly declared Margot Robbie was hiding a baby bump while spotted out in New York. The magazine asserted The Wolf of Wall Street star “had something” to hide because she was wearing an over-sized dress. A supposed insider told the outlet at the time, “Margot keeps saying she’s in no rush to have kids, but the truth of the matter is, she can’t wait to be a mom. Everyone’s convinced she’s already got a bun in the oven.”

“Something is up with her. Someone mentioned kids the other day and she got coy. Not to mention she’s off the booze. Margot is never one to turn down a glass of wine – ever!” the unnamed tipster added. Can we just point out that it’s insulting to claim the actress was pregnant just because she supposedly turned down one glass of wine? Also, the fact that the actress was seen in an oversize dress isn’t enough to just claim she’s expecting a baby. Why do the tabloids continue to demean actresses whenever they wear baggy clothes but insinuating they’re having a baby?

Plus, as we stated, the story came out months ago, and if the actress were indeed pregnant, the baby would’ve been born by now. This, on top of the fact that the tabloid didn’t have any tangible evidence Robbie was expecting a child, is enough for us to once again dismiss this bogus tale. This also wouldn’t be the first time the outlet was wrong about the Australian actress.

Earlier this year, we debunked the unreliable publication for claiming Margot Robbie was involved in a long triangle with Leonardo DiCaprio and her husband. The ridiculous story maintained Robbie’s marriage to Tom Ackerly has hit a rough patch and flirting with her costar has only made things worse.

Two years ago, we busted the tabloid for stating Robbie’s husband wouldn’t let join the cast of Once Upon A Time In Hollywood because he was jealous of the male cast members attached to the film. Clearly that story was fabricated, as she received critical acclaim for her role as Sharon Tate in the film.